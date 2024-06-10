Cadian Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,266,000. Bath & Body Works makes up about 2.3% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cadian Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.60% of Bath & Body Works at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,925,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,087,000 after buying an additional 27,627 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 39,522 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,118,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,813,000 after purchasing an additional 98,903 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of BBWI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,705,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,142. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.39. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BBWI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.