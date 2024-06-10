Cadian Capital Management LP Takes $105.37 Million Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,370,000. Lithia Motors accounts for about 4.2% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cadian Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.16% of Lithia Motors as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 5,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 5,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAD. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.45.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $35,109.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,847.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $259.86. 284,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,221. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.91. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.36 and a fifty-two week high of $331.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.62.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by ($1.74). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

