Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,684 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $7,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $870,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 11,889 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IYJ traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $120.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,473 shares. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.