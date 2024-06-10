Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRT – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,435 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 2.13% of Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $596,000.

Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $47.80. 34,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,700. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.44. Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $48.04.

Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF (FLRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund targeting floating-rate debt from non-investment-grade issuers. FLRT was launched on Feb 19, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

