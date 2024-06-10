Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.92 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 102.9% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 359,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,068,000 after acquiring an additional 98,560 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.82. The company had a trading volume of 352,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,397. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $159.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

