Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.40. 137,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,746. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $273.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.