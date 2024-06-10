Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CPB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Campbell Soup from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.61. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 59.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Campbell Soup by 4.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 20.0% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,639,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

