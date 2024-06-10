Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) PT Raised to $49.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at DA Davidson from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 1.7 %

Campbell Soup stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day moving average of $43.61. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.19.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,329,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,689,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Campbell Soup by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,315,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,375,000 after purchasing an additional 580,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,453,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after purchasing an additional 557,948 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company Profile



Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

