Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Down 0.5%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.58 and last traded at $16.62. Approximately 4,516,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 30,661,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.53.

The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.92 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

