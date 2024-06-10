Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Receives $73.80 Average PT from Analysts

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Carter's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRI

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of CRI opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. Carter’s has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $88.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.80 and a 200 day moving average of $74.94.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.33. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $661.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 864,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,796,000 after buying an additional 19,495 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 57.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 26.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.