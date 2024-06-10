Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,411 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.8 %

CBOE stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.44. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 89.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBOE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 target price (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

