Celestia (TIA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.28 Billion

Celestia (TIA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Celestia token can now be purchased for approximately $9.05 or 0.00012991 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Celestia has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celestia has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and approximately $70.33 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,048,876,712 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,048,657,534.246402 with 189,701,061.996402 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 8.99333953 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 191 active market(s) with $48,682,510.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

