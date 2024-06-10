Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Trading Down 4.2%

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.09 and last traded at $40.09. Approximately 38,872 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 105,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $400,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,533.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $400,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,533.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $25,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,189,615 shares in the company, valued at $43,123,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 744,218 shares of company stock worth $27,144,928. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 909.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

