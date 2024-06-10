ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) PT Lowered to $3.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Cowen from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down from $2.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.96.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $762.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.74.

In other news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $47,453.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,359,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,193.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $35,595.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 421,500 shares in the company, valued at $788,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $47,453.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,359,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,412,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,846 shares of company stock worth $102,562. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 15.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 136,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in ChargePoint by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 206,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

