Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $290.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CRL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $282.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $256.38.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $214.79 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.58.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth $57,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.