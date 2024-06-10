Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Veritas Asset Management LLP

Veritas Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,752,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490,623 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises 4.9% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned about 1.21% of Charter Communications worth $681,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 9.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

CHTR traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $276.07. The company had a trading volume of 889,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,799. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $458.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.47.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

