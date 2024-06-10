Cheviot Value Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cheviot Value Management LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 4.4% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 495.4% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 67,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after acquiring an additional 56,352 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 299,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,590,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $146.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,774,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,410,289. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.91. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $353.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

