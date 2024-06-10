Cheviot Value Management LLC Purchases 12,433 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,433 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.32. 4,557,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,948,345. The stock has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.42. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,386,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,752,981.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 250,583,605 shares in the company, valued at $14,952,323,710.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

