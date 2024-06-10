Cheviot Value Management LLC Sells 198 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cheviot Value Management LLC cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,137 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 53,796 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 763 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 191,583 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock traded up $1.71 on Monday, hitting $847.29. 640,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,896. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $516.00 and a one year high of $850.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $760.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $714.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price target (up from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.00.

Get Our Latest Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.