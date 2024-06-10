China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Raises Dividend to $1.06 Per Share

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.0575 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This is a boost from China Resources Power’s previous dividend of $0.91.
China Resources Power Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CRPJY opened at $35.40 on Monday. China Resources Power has a one year low of $27.48 and a one year high of $38.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.99.
China Resources Power Company Profile
