China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Raises Dividend to $1.06 Per Share

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.0575 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This is a boost from China Resources Power’s previous dividend of $0.91.

China Resources Power Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CRPJY opened at $35.40 on Monday. China Resources Power has a one year low of $27.48 and a one year high of $38.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.99.

China Resources Power Company Profile

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power plants, hydro-electric power plants, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

