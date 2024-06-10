ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of IMOS stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $930.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $32.19.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $169.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.