ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of IMOS stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $930.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $32.19.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $169.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMOS. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 55,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 26,843 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 98,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

