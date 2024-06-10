Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives C$3.06 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.06.

A number of analysts have commented on CHR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.15 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$2.60 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.30 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$2.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$454.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$1.99 and a 52 week high of C$3.36.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of C$426.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$416.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.2148438 EPS for the current year.

About Chorus Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

Further Reading

