Christopher R. Drahozal Sells 2,500 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Stock

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 449,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,463,584.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

United Fire Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ UFCS traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $21.64. 57,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,879. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.41 million, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.40. United Fire Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UFCS shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of United Fire Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

Recommended Stories

