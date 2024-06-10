Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CZWI opened at $11.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $117.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 13.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 230,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 309.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 461,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

