Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Stock Position Lessened by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP lessened its position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,958,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,527,756 shares during the quarter. Clarivate accounts for approximately 2.1% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $45,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 729.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 1,590,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Clarivate from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clarivate from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.78.

Clarivate Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CLVT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.66. 1,616,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,342,364. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75. Clarivate Plc has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $621.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.57 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 39.29%. Analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarivate Profile

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

