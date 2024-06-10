Clayton Partners LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Clayton Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,108 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.3% of Clayton Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Clayton Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.01. 17,499,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,706,289. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $40.37. The stock has a market cap of $158.72 billion, a PE ratio of -468.09, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average of $27.85.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

