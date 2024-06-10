Clayton Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Clayton Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Cannae makes up 4.6% of Clayton Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Clayton Partners LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNNE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cannae by 22.2% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC lifted its position in Cannae by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 82,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cannae by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Cannae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 30,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of CNNE traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.68. 135,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,501. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Cannae Announces Dividend

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $110.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 74.62%. Cannae’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cannae

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 50,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $1,041,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,377,920.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $1,041,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,367 shares in the company, valued at $7,377,920.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey sold 25,752 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $499,073.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 248,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,158.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,802 shares of company stock worth $2,603,112 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cannae from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

