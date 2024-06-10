CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNHI. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CNH Industrial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.20.

CNHI opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 8.11. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.66.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. CNH Industrial’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. CNH Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

Institutional Trading of CNH Industrial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,429,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 1,041.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,340,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,145 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,276,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348,475 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 343,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 131,965 shares during the period. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

