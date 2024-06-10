Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.93 and last traded at $7.94. Approximately 22,509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,798,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on COGT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on COGT

Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average is $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $805.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 1,322.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,569,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248,521 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 317,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 212,687 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $401,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 397,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.