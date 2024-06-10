Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Research Coverage Started at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

CGTX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.20.

NASDAQ:CGTX opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $78.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.53. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.49.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

