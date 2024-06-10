Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Price Performance
NYSE:FOF opened at $11.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.38. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $12.06.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile
