Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

NYSE:FOF opened at $11.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.38. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $12.06.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

