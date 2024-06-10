Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RFI opened at $11.35 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $12.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.