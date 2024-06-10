Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. &PARTNERS boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Argus upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.17. 378,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,465,598. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.12 and its 200-day moving average is $85.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $95.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

