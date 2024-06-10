Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $44.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $41.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.96. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $40.95.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.04). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 104.98%. The company had revenue of $144.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garen G. Bohlin sold 28,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $936,215.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Garen G. Bohlin sold 28,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $936,215.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 56,807 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $1,930,301.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,549.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,502 shares of company stock worth $3,540,796. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $223,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

