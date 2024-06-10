Comparing SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) & Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) and Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SOPHiA GENETICS and Outlook Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOPHiA GENETICS $62.37 million 5.19 -$78.98 million ($1.12) -4.42 Outlook Therapeutics N/A N/A -$58.98 million ($11.41) -0.60

Outlook Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SOPHiA GENETICS. SOPHiA GENETICS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outlook Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

31.6% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SOPHiA GENETICS and Outlook Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOPHiA GENETICS 0 0 2 0 3.00 Outlook Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88

SOPHiA GENETICS presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.62%. Outlook Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $46.43, indicating a potential upside of 583.73%. Given Outlook Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Outlook Therapeutics is more favorable than SOPHiA GENETICS.

Profitability

This table compares SOPHiA GENETICS and Outlook Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOPHiA GENETICS -113.71% -47.56% -35.80% Outlook Therapeutics N/A -3,741.39% -167.29%

Risk and Volatility

SOPHiA GENETICS has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SOPHiA GENETICS beats Outlook Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific. SOPHiA GENETICS SA was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with BioLexis Pte. Ltd. and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Oncobiologics, Inc. and changed its name to Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2018. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Iselin, New Jersey.

