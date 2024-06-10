Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,374 ($30.42).

CPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.31) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($30.75) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Compass Group stock opened at GBX 2,211.61 ($28.34) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2,871.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,224.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,178.96. Compass Group has a one year low of GBX 1,940.50 ($24.86) and a one year high of GBX 2,332 ($29.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,769.23%.

In related news, insider Arlene Isaacs-Lowe purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,176 ($27.88) per share, for a total transaction of £60,928 ($78,062.78). Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

