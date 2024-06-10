Compound Price Reaches $53.37 (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Compound has a total market cap of $446.12 million and $32.28 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Compound has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for $53.37 or 0.00076757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00026842 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011290 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 196.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,035.74 or 0.67487338 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,358,303 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,324,447.73250287 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 54.05879748 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 499 active market(s) with $22,781,917.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

