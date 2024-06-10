Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Downgraded by William Blair

William Blair cut shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Concrete Pumping Price Performance

BBCP opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.85 million, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.10. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $107.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.97 million. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Concrete Pumping

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concrete Pumping

In related news, CEO Bruce F. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,040,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,285,271. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Featured Articles

