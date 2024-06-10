ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,069,706 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 413,667 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up about 1.8% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of ConocoPhillips worth $124,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,611,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $535,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,263 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13,905.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,114,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $129,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,305 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,422,834 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $397,288,000 after acquiring an additional 776,107 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,424,014 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $529,997,000 after acquiring an additional 733,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,063,795 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $968,410,000 after purchasing an additional 659,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.57. 2,049,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,449,911. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $99.35 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The stock has a market cap of $132.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.91 and its 200 day moving average is $117.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

In other news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.35.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

