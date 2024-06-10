Cooksen Wealth LLC Invests $12.59 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,586,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 14.3% of Cooksen Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,102,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,850,069,000 after purchasing an additional 103,652 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,130,000 after buying an additional 341,407 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,202,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,077,000 after acquiring an additional 156,995 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,883,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,180,000 after buying an additional 22,908 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $351.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,774,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.04. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $256.01 and a 1-year high of $353.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

