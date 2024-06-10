Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,199,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 1,086,459 shares.The stock last traded at $93.64 and had previously closed at $94.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on COO shares. TheStreet cut Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.42.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $5,521,104.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,622.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 477.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 184,012 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,670,000 after purchasing an additional 152,137 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,788 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 18,917 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 717.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,634.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,935 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 19,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

