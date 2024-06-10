Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $334.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Corpay from $302.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Corpay in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock.

Get Corpay alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Corpay

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corpay

Corpay Stock Down 1.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Corpay during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Corpay in the first quarter valued at $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPAY opened at $259.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. Corpay has a 12 month low of $220.39 and a 12 month high of $319.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $288.93.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corpay will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corpay

(Get Free Report

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.