Corsair Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 13,000 CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candelo Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,037,000. Soviero Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,224,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $1,557,000. Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $10,534,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in CRH by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 47,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRH shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.28.

CRH Stock Up 0.6 %

CRH stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.82. 10,472,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,240,767. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.76 and its 200 day moving average is $75.86. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $48.53 and a 52-week high of $88.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. On average, analysts forecast that CRH plc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.