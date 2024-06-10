Corsair Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 15,000 Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACTG. Roumell Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Acacia Research by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 727,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 132,112 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Acacia Research by 8.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 554,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 43,361 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 27,078 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Acacia Research by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 47,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 24,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Acacia Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Acacia Research from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

In other news, General Counsel Jason W. Soncini acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 226,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,902.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty bought 14,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,303.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,919.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jason W. Soncini purchased 5,000 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 226,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,902.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acacia Research stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.19. 195,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,677. The company has a market capitalization of $519.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.02 and a current ratio of 21.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47. Acacia Research Co. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $5.74.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.32 million for the quarter. Acacia Research had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 40.89%.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through three segments, Intellectual Property Operations, Industrial Operations, and Energy Operations.

