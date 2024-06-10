Corsair Capital Management L.P. Buys New Stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.18% of Joint at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JYNT. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Joint by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 603,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 101,850 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Joint in the third quarter worth $1,336,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Joint during the third quarter worth $867,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Joint during the fourth quarter valued at $795,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 82,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Joint alerts:

Joint Stock Performance

Joint stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.86. 44,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,902. The Joint Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.45 million, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. Joint had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $29.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on JYNT shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Joint from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on Joint from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Joint

Joint Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JYNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.