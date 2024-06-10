Corsair Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,495 shares during the period. APi Group makes up approximately 5.9% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $18,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in APi Group by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of APi Group by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APi Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

APi Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:APG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.35. 2,435,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57. APi Group Co. has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.29.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at APi Group

In related news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $5,581,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,888,866.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

