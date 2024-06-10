Corsair Capital Management L.P. Invests $356,000 in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Harvard Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 140.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 87,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 51,316 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 64.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 161,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 63,174 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Harvard Bioscience Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:HBIO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.94. 79,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,017. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $127.68 million, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.88. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $6.20.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.80 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Harvard Bioscience

In related news, CEO James W. Green purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $61,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,101,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,520,349.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

