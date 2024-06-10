Corsair Capital Management L.P. Invests $652,000 in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,495,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,381,000 after buying an additional 1,350,922 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 284.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 852,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,085,000 after buying an additional 631,270 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 49.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,043,000 after buying an additional 286,254 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 770,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,051,000 after acquiring an additional 215,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,880,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,266,000 after acquiring an additional 193,543 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

NYSE FMX traded down $4.50 on Friday, hitting $108.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,530. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $99.24 and a 52-week high of $143.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $1.115 per share. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is presently 16.80%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

