Corsair Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Griffon were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,531,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,420,000 after purchasing an additional 289,208 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,829,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,316,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,479,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Griffon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GFF. StockNews.com upgraded Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Griffon from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Griffon has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Griffon Price Performance

NYSE GFF traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,505. Griffon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.73 and a 1 year high of $77.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $672.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.22 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 90.02% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

About Griffon

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.