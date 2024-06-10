Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Lowered to C$0.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.65 to C$0.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 32.43% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CJR.B. TD Securities lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$0.70 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.10 to C$0.90 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.82.
Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.
