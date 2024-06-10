Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Lowered to C$0.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.65 to C$0.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 32.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CJR.B. TD Securities lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$0.70 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.10 to C$0.90 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.82.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Stock Down 24.5 %

About Corus Entertainment

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.37. 3,474,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,782. The company has a market cap of C$72.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.65. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of C$0.35 and a 52 week high of C$1.69.

(Get Free Report)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.